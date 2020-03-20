Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Allegion traded as low as $84.26 and last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 542292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.60.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALLE. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 953.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion Company Profile (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

