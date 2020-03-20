Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$46.00. The company traded as low as C$32.02 and last traded at C$34.12, with a volume of 1284195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.07.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

