Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 60,375.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,980 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

