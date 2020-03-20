Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.55.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,111,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

