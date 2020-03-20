Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.55.
Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61.
In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,111,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
