Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,875,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.70.

ARE opened at $132.00 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

