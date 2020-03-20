ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

