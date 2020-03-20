Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.