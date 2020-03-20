Albert Friedberg Buys 7,040 Shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Albert Friedberg purchased 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.40.

Albert Friedberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Albert Friedberg purchased 982,318 shares of Vaccinex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $6,905,695.54.

VCNX stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. Vaccinex Inc has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,277.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Vaccinex Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Vaccinex makes up approximately 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MSD Partners L.P. owned 8.25% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VCNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

