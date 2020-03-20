Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DETNF. Barclays upgraded Aker BP ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aker BP ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Aker BP ASA stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.