Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DETNF. Barclays upgraded Aker BP ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aker BP ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Aker BP ASA stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

