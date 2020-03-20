Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air New Zealand earned a media sentiment score of -3.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Air New Zealand stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

