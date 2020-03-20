Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air China from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Air China alerts:

OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. Air China has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.