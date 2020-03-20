Air Canada (TSE:AC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Air Canada (TSE:AC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$31.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Air Canada traded as low as C$13.50 and last traded at C$13.72, with a volume of 2084439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.09.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.27.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro acquired 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

