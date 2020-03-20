Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Air Canada from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Air Canada stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

