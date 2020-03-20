AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Separately, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AgroFresh Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.56.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.71.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $60.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 318,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.