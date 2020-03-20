AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised shares of AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.25 to $20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.84.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 16.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

