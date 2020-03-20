Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $14.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Agilysys has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $143,700.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Sue Jones purchased 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,154.90. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 5,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Agilysys by 25.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

