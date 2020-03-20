Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Holdings Raised by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,524 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 442,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,668,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,208,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,104,000 after buying an additional 862,724 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

NYSE A opened at $65.76 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

