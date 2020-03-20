Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.62 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $116.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 3,000,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 10,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,365.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,175 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 838,501 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

