AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Trading Down 16.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s share price was down 16.2% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AFLAC traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $25.27, approximately 7,493,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,139,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AFL. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 858.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

