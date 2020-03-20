Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 226.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.51 per share, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,351.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

