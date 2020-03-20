Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$1.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$2.94. The company has a market cap of $244.85 million and a PE ratio of -10.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.22.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.