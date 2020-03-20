Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Advantage Oil & Gas to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 million, a PE ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 0.99. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

