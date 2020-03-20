Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 33628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

WMS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at $21,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

