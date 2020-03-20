Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $85.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $78.56 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.80.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,677,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,979,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

