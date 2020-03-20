Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $115.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Advance Auto Parts traded as low as $86.06 and last traded at $88.59, with a volume of 15325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.

Several other analysts have also commented on AAP. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 2.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

