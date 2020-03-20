Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $255.13 and last traded at $294.61, with a volume of 7266957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.81.

Specifically, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $702,139,000 after purchasing an additional 547,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,279,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,411,269,000 after purchasing an additional 408,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,900,000 after purchasing an additional 372,268 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

