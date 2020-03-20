Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $359.00 at Cfra

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $365.00 to $359.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.28.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $307.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

