ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADMA. BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.50% and a negative return on equity of 167.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,623,698 shares of company stock worth $16,182,943. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

