ADIDAS AG/S’s (ADDYY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADDYY. ValuEngine cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

