ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth $2,085,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

