ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHEXY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.03. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

