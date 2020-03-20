Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,792 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

