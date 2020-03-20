Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Insider Sells $8,769,860.00 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.