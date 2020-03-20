Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Acorn International stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Acorn International has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

