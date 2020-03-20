ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 28.2% on Analyst Downgrade

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price was down 28.2% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACM Research traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $17.25, approximately 838,323 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 787,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura increased their price target on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Get ACM Research alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.