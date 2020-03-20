ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. ACM Research updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ACMR stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. ACM Research has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

