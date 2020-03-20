Achieve Life Sciences Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACHV. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $4.63.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.10% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

