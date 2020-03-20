Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Accenture worth $148,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,324,663,000 after buying an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,961,000 after buying an additional 56,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.43.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

