Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.48-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.511-45.808 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.94 billion.Accenture also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.48-7.70 EPS.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.90. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.43.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

