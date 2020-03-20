Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Downgraded by Stephens

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

NASDAQ AXAS opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Abraxas Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 236,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 43,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 965,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

