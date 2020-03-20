Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Downgraded by Stephens

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.
NASDAQ AXAS opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Abraxas Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
