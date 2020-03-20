Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.04. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 43,248 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

