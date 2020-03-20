AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after buying an additional 1,405,797 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

