AA’s (AATDF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of AATDF stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. AA has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.
