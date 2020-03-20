AA’s (AATDF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of AATDF stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. AA has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Get AA alerts:

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.