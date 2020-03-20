93,128 Shares in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

NYSE:PPL opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

