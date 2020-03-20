89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.62 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($1.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ETNB stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04. 89bio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

