8,524 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 609,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 493,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,388,000 after acquiring an additional 222,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,267,360 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

