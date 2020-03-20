820 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $70.60 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

