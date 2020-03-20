814 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,616,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $277.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.89.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

