73,837 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.94 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

