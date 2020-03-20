6,150 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.92. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.